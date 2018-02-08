Manchester City Launches Partnership With AvaTrade

DUBLIN, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AvaTrade to become Official Online Trading Partner of Manchester City

Leading online trading broker signs multi-year partnershipcovering China , Asia and Latin America

English Premier League football club Manchester City has announced a new multi-year regional partnership with AvaTrade to become the Club's Official Online Trading Partner throughout China, Asia and Latin America.

AvaTrade is a leading online trading broker, whose portfolio of traders span across the globe. The company is revolutionising the online trading industry by providing an innovative, user-oriented trading environment built on the most advanced platforms.

AvaTrade will use this partnership to further engage its customers both online and at events, rewarding affiliates and customers with a range of exclusive Manchester City offers and promotions. Prizes will include Club merchandise and VIP trips to the Etihad Stadium to see the City first team in action.

Damian Willoughby, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at City Football Group, said: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with AvaTrade. AvaTrade and Manchester City are both committed to empowering the lives of our traders and fans, respectively, and giving them the best possible experience.

"Both organisations share a passion for being innovative and leading the way in our industries. We are looking forward to working with AvaTrade for this season and beyond."

Dáire Ferguson, AvaTrade CEO, commented: "A true leader constantly seeks new mountain tops to conquer. Our partnership with Manchester City sets a new bar in the global financial industry and furthers our ongoing commitment to investing in excellence. We are very excited as to what the future may bring as part of this fantastic collaboration between two leading brands at the top of their game."

With 16 offices around the world and headquarters in Dublin Ireland, AvaTrade operates under six globally regulated bodies across the EU, Japan, Australia, South Africa, BVI and Middle East. The broker's first and foremost commitment is to empower people to invest and trade with confidence, in an innovative and reliable environment; supported by best-in-class services and uncompromising integrity.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners' Cup, four League Championship titles, including two Premier League titles (2012, 2014), and five FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of eight teams comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visithttp://www.mancity.com

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers more than 250 financial instruments including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies and vanilla options. AvaTrade customers enjoy access to multiple cutting-edge trading platforms, on-the-go trading with the innovative AvaTradeGO mobile app, dedicated account managers and a 24/5 live customer service in 14 languages. AvaTrade accommodates traders of all levels, and further ensures secure trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts.

Find out more about AvaTrade athttp://www.avatrade.com

