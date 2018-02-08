The Danish wind turbine producer to explore further development of hybrid renewable energy plants that combine wind, solar and battery storage at single location as wind growth rates ease in face of market consolidation.One of the world's largest wind power firms and leading producer of wind turbines, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, has announced plans to build hybrid renewable energy plants comprised of wind and solar/or battery storage. The Danish firm, which installed 11.2 GW of wind power in 2017 and generated revenues of €10 billion, sees tighter margins in the wind industry in the near future, ...

