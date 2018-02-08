Indivior has filed patent lawsuits in the USA against five rivals for infringing a patent in their respective proposed generic versions of the FTSE 250 company's Suboxone sublingual film product to treat opioid addiction. Lawsuits have been filed against Dr Reddy's, Actavis, Par, Alvogen and Teva alleging that they infringe patent number 9,855,221, which relates to certain polymer film compositions that have a "substantially uniform distribution of active drug". The patent was issued on 2 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...