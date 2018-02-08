Roadside assistance and insurance group AA said on Thursday that full-year trading earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to come in at £390m to £395m, in line with the guidance provided in September. In an update for the year to the end of January 2018, the AA said new members grew 7% year-on-year and retention was broadly flat at 82% despite the challenges of passing on insurance premium tax increases and the costs arising from regulatory changes. However, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...