Smith & Nephew reported a 17% rise in annual profit as the medical products company sold more knee implants and increased sales in emerging markets. Operating profit for the year to the end of December increased to $934m (£672m) from $801m as revenue rose 2% to $4.8bn. Trading profit, which strips out non-trading items, rose to $1.05bn from $1.02bn. Smith & Nephew makes replacement joints, wound treatments and products that help repair broken bones. Annual sales of knee implants rose 5% on an ...

