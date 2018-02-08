

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production expanded at a faster pace in December, the statistical office INE reported Thursday.



Industrial output grew by adjusted 6.1 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 4.6 percent growth logged in November.



However, on an unadjusted basis, industrial production growth eased to 2.9 percent from 4.9 percent.



Energy and capital goods showed the biggest increase of 9.7 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively. Intermediate goods output grew 6 percent, while consumer goods output rose only 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed at a slower pace of 0.9 percent in December after rising 1.1 percent in November.



In the whole year of 2017, industrial production expanded by adjusted 3 percent compared to 2016.



