PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 8

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 7 February 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,434.21p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,462.95p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.1%. There are currently 92,822,137 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
8 February 2018

