Jaumo Reveals the English Counties Where Couples are Most Inclined to Split up

LONDON, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Couples in troubled relationships tend to end rather than try to save their relationship, according to a new analysis by dating app Jaumo (jaumo.com). The research focused on Google search behaviours across England over the past year.

In nearly 80% of all English counties couples are more inclined to end rather than save their relationship. Only in seven counties more people want to rescue their relationship than end it and therefore search for advice on how to resolve relationship issues.

Hertfordshire is the county with the highest share of searches to save relationships: 54% type in terms that indicate that couples are keen to save their relationship. Popular searches are 'marriage counseling' and 'relationship counselling'. In Greater London, Berkshire and East Sussex the figure stands at 52%, and in Cheshire, Essex and Tyne and Wear at 51% - everywhere else it is 50% or lower.

On the Isle of Wight and in Wiltshire, however, nearly two thirds of the relationship-focused Google searches analysed are about couples ending their relationship - nowhere else in England is the percentage that high. The counties following Wiltshire and the Isle of Wight are East Yorkshire and Herefordshire (both 58%).

For the full analysis visit https://www.jaumo.com/blog/england-couples-give-up-relationship

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jaumo&hl=gb

Apple Store: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/jaumo-flirt-chat/id522681493?mt=8

About Jaumo

Founded by Jens Kammerer and Benjamin Roth in 2011, dating app Jaumo now has 30 million users in 180 countries, with half a million users in the UK. Jaumo can be downloaded free of charge as an iOS and Android app.

Contact

Cindy Heidebluth| cindy.heidebluth@tonka-pr.com | +44-78-6772-8768