OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 February 2018

Oxford Instruments plc

(the "Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 7 February 2018 that Mary Waldner, Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 1,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at a price of 876.3 pence per share.

Following the purchase, Mary Waldner holds a beneficial interest in 1,000 shares in the Company's issued share capital.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

Oxford Instruments plc

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations