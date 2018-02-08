EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 8, 2018 SHARES



RAISIO PLC: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 221,121 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio plc as of February 9, 2018.



Identifiers of Raisio plc's share:



Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 32,282,516



Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 132,866,514



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 8. HELMIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET



RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 221 121 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 9. helmikuuta 2018 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 32 282 516



Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 132 866 514



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260