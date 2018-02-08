Emerging markets asset manager Ashmore posted a rise in first-half assets under management but a drop in profit on the back of currency movements. In the six months ending 31 December 2017, assets under management were up 18% to $69.5bn, with a large proportion of this resulting from net inflows of $7.9bn. Ashmore said it saw broad client demand across fixed income, equity and overlay products. However, statutory pre-tax profit fell to £99m from £121.5m in the same period a year ago as it was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...