The thought leadership conference and exhibition, the AI Expo Global is set to arrive in London's Olympia on the 18-19th of April and will bring together AI leaders from key industries covering marketing, finance, government, public sector, healthcare, cyber security, HR recruitment, automotive, industrial, developer, enterprise and consumer sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005552/en/

The AI Expo in full swing. (Photo: Business Wire)

With four dedicated AI conference tracks, over 12,000 attendees, 500+ speakers, 300+ exhibitors and 3 co-located events, the AI Expo is one for technology enthusiasts and business leaders' calendars. Attendees can discover how AI is being implemented, monetised and network with industry leaders, practitioners and investors.

Topics covered over the two-day conference include: deep learning, machine learning, AI algorithms, data analytics, digital transformation, chatbots, virtual assistants, AI enterprise strategy, AI regulation legislation, AI in the workplace, cyber security, AI for social good and many more.

Key industry verticals examined include:

•AI and the Consumer: digital transformation, customer experience, social good, chatbots, virtual assistants, marketing, travel, sport, retail and consumer goods.

Finance Insurance: portfolio management, banking chatbots, machine learning data algorithms, algorithmic trading, loan insurance underwriting, fraud detection and cyber security.

Healthcare: clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis, automated image diagnosis, virtual nursing assistants, robot-assisted surgery, dosage error reduction, security and connected machines across the industry.

Government Public Sector: use of cognitive technologies to redesign public sector work, task automation and real-time tracking.

Speakers already confirmed include brands from P&G, HSBC, MoneyGram, Sanofi, Adidas Group, Southern Water, Konica Minolta, Skyscanner, Expedia, Pizza Express, AI for Good Foundation, Diabetes, Prudential, LV=, Diffblue, Arsenal FC, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Gartner, Progress Data RPM, Irida Labs, Mishcon de Reya and many more.

There will be four AI conference tracks over both days that attendees can get involved in:

AI in the Enterprise (day 1 18 th April)

April) Data analytics for AI IoT (day 1 18 th April)

April) AI and the Consumer (day 2 19 th April)

April) AI Technologies (day 2 19th April)

You can expect a showcase of the latest innovations within the co-located exhibition of over 300 exhibitors across AI, IoT and Blockchain. Exhibitors include: Prosper Systems, AI startup Incubator, Diffblue, Irida Labs, Etherisc, BitClave, Bitfury Group, Coinschedule, University of Nicosia, NewsBTC, Nexus, BGX, Xain, Hedge Token, Spire, The Quantum Resistant Ledger, IP Chain, dApp Builder, Coin Lion, Bitconnect, Indiegogo Arrow - IBM, BICS, The Qt Company, VANTIQ, Itransition, Novotek, DELTA, DevicePilot, Express Logic, Lead Forensics, Rutronik, Advantech and many more…

You can register for either a free or paid pass here, a super early bird discount is available until the 23rd of February.

To learn more about the AI Expo World Series, visit the corresponding sites:

AI Expo Global 18-19th April 2018, Olympia, London

AI Expo Europe 27-28th June 2018, RAI, Amsterdam

AI Expo North America 28-29th November 2018, Santa Clara, Silicon Valley

For speaking, sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries please contact the team at enquiries@ai-expo.net or call on +44 (0) 117 980 9020.

Notes for Editors:

Citylines: London/UK whole of UK and Europe.

About AI Expo

The AI Expo World Series (https://www.ai-expo.net/) hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the AI arena. It brings together key industries including Automotive, Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, Public Sector, Marketing, Developer and Education.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005552/en/

Contacts:

AI Expo

Anna Fry

Marketing Executive

+44(0)117 980 9020

anna@ai-expo.net