Following the introduction of 30% graduated tariffs on imported solar modules into the U.S., the European Union and China have joined South Korea and Taiwan in filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization.The European Union (EU) and China have this week lodged separate filings with the World Trade Organization (WTO) that seek consultation with the U.S. over the imposition in January of tariffs on imported crystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The EU's request for compensation follows similar measures lodged over the past two weeks by Taiwan and South Korea, all of which take issue ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...