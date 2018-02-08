UNLEASH: UNLEASH announces further expansion to its Startup activities, hires Anna Ott as Head of Startup Ecosystem

Budapest, Hungary and Berlin, Germany, 8 February 2018 -UNLEASH (http://www.unleashgroup.io/), the world's fastest growing community focused on the Future of Work and the interface between people and technology, today announced the expansion of its startup activities by hiring HR Expert Anna Ott to join the team as Head of Startup Ecosystem.

As part of the innovation strategy of UNLEASH, the company will continue to serve the growing ecosystem around the Future of Work and HR Tech startups, and is ensuring additional management experience to maintain and improve the support it gives to its startup clients. By adding Anna to the team, UNLEASH is better positioned to identify and leverage those rising stars in the HR Tech space.

"I'm thrilled to join UNLEASH since I consider it to be epicentre of the future of work movement with a constant mission to really make a change in how organisations and people work. It's extremely exciting as I will get to be in charge of what I am most passionate about: young companies with innovative HR technologies shaking up this industry", said Anna Ott, Head of HR Tech Startups at UNLEASH.

Anna has been working in various HR roles in the past 18 years - from being HR practitioner, to Managing Director of an innovative Executive Search Company to her latest work as the HR Expert to the portfolio of Deutsche Telekom's very own incubator, hub:raum. With a background in both HR and digital companies, she has developed a strong passion for HR Tech startups and is an advocate for innovative solutions that will redefine the standing and role of HR.

"With Anna at the helm we will now be able to offer an exciting new roadmap to our next generation of customers and by that further evolve the unique value proposition and vision of UNLEASH: access to the know-how, the people and technologies that are changing the Future of Work," said Marc Coleman, Founder and CEO of UNLEASH.

About UNLEASH

Unleash Your People! UNLEASH (previously HR Tech World) is much more than just business events; we are in the change-the-world-for-the-greater-good business. We are passionate creative people on a mission to inspire and transform the world of work & technology. Our shared vision is that by 2020, UNLEASH will be the platform of choice on the Future of Work across the globe. More than half of our community includes CEO's, CHRO/CPOs, EVPs, and SVPs from the most exciting brands and leading organizations, located in 120+ countries worldwide.

The world's fastest growing community on the Future of Work, UNLEASH is ranked as the largest Corporate Network focused on the interface between people, technology, organizations and the future. Our events attract the world's leading entrepreneurs, visionaries, disrupters and doers, including Sir Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington, Sir Ken Robinson, Rachel Botsman, Gary Vaynerchuk and many more. Past and future show locations include Amsterdam, London, San Francisco, Paris and Las Vegas and have welcomed over 9,000 attendees in 2017.

In 2018, UNLEASH will scale significantly to become the world's leading marketplace and community on the future of the workplace and technology. Join the community and find out more at www.unleashgroup.io (http://www.unleashgroup.io/)

UNLEASH18

In 2018:

UNLEASH Conference & Expo, London ExCeL, 20-21 March 2018

UNLEASH America, The Aria Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, 15-16 May 2018

UNLEASH World Conference & Expo, Amsterdam RAI, 23-24 October 2018

For more information or any media inquiries, please contact Andi Lustak on pr@unleashgroup.io





