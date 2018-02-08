sprite-preloader
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Aktie:
08.02.2018 | 11:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Christopher Spencer, Commercial Director, has on 8 February 2018 bought 10,000 shares in DNO ASA, at an average price of NOK 9.296 per share. Following this transaction, he holds 29,000 shares in DNO ASA through his wholly-owned company Chris's Corporation AS.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)