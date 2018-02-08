DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Christopher Spencer, Commercial Director, has on 8 February 2018 bought 10,000 shares in DNO ASA, at an average price of NOK 9.296 per share. Following this transaction, he holds 29,000 shares in DNO ASA through his wholly-owned company Chris's Corporation AS.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

