Med hänvisning till pressmeddelandet som Anoto Group AB publicerade i dag klockan 11:43 har Nasdaq Stockholm AB i samråd med Finansinspektionen beslutat att handeln i aktierna i Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN-kod SE0010415281, orderboks-ID 005110) ska återupptas. Sedvanligt auktionsförfarande inleds klockan 12:10 och handeln återupptas klockan 12:20.



With reference to the press release published by Anoto Group AB at 11:43 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has, in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, decided that the trading in the shares of Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN code SE0010415281, order book ID 005110) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 12:10 CET followed by continuous trading from 12:20 CET.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Elias Skog på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.