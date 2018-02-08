-- The total return for 2017 amounted to 20 % for the Class A shares and 22 % for the Class C shares, compared with 9 % for the Stockholm Stock Exchanges' total return index (SIXRX). -- Net asset value on December 31, 2017, was SEK 96.3 billion, or SEK 221/share, an increase during the year of SEK 30/share or by 18 % including reinvested dividend. Net asset value was SEK 222/share on February 7, 2018. -- Earnings per share during 2017 amounted to SEK 35.76 per share. -- The debt-equities ratio as per December 31, 2017, was 10 %, a decrease during the year of 2 %-points. -- In February, the convertible bond worth EUR 550 M matured, whereby approximately 9 % was converted to 2.9 million new Class C shares. -- In June, the portfolio company SCA was divided in the hygiene and health company Essity as well as the forest products company SCA. -- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 5.50 per share (5.25).



