Mining companies in South Africa need to "shape up" and speed transformation towards black ownership or face more pressure for nationalisation, deputy mineral resources minister Godfrey Oliphant has warned. Speaking at the mining industry's annual 'mining indaba' in Cape Town, Oliphant said "the time for transformation in a meaningful way is actually now", the African News Agency reported. "If we don't rise up to the challenges of transformation we might be put under pressure by society to do ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...