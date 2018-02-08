Thomas Cook's financial year took off at a steady rate and said but the tour operator said the market remained highly competitive, with continued profits margin pain from increased bed costs in Spain. Revenues of £1.75bn in the three months to 31 December were up 7% on the same period a year earlier, while seasonal operating losses in the quarter were cut by £10m to £42m, helped by its German airline, Condor, taking advantage of disruption in the sector. However while higher revenues saw ...

