Online holiday retailer On The Beach has reported a positive winter period after the collapse of airline giant Monarch in October. The company capitalised on an increase in seat prices for winter departures due to the absence of its low cost competitor, with a return to growth in customer demand for destinations in the east Mediterranean further benefiting sales. Simon Cooper, Chief Executive of On The Beach Group, said: "The first four months of the new financial year has delivered another ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...