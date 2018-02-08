VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/18 -- (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) TELUS Corporation - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5050 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on April 2, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2018.

By order of the Board

Monique Mercier Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Legal and Governance Officer Vancouver, British Columbia February 7, 2018

