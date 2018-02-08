Crop Protection Chemicals Market to 2022: Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Food Safety To Drive Demand | Million Insights

FELTON, California, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The demand for crop protection chemicals has shown a significant growth owing to rising concerns regarding reduction of the farm coupled with global population growth. The global crop protection market is expected to expand owing to rising concerns regarding the evolution of the nematodes, harmful bugs and the other weed species impacting the natural growth of crop. Worldwide growth in usage of rapeseed with low fat content is expected to augment the demand for crop protection across the global markets.

These chemicals are used for elimination of unwanted weeds and harmful pests impacting the growth of crops. In addition, development of new products has controlled the attack of certain bugs and fungi thus leading to the growth of insecticides and fungicides market. Increased utilization of fungicides, insecticides, and herbicides for elimination of unwanted elements affecting the growth as well as nutritional value of crops is expected to augment the market growth. The oilseeds type and grain type crops are effectively treated through these chemicals leading to increase in its nutritional value. Furthermore, rising global population with increasing awareness regarding the food and health safety is expected to boost the market growth. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the environmental concerns and food safety is leading to demand shift for Bio pesticides. In addition, rising rejection of certain pesticides such as atrazine, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate is expected to augment the demand growth for biopesticides in the market.

Browse 85 page research report with TOC on "Global Crop Protection ChemicalsMarket" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/crop-protection-chemicals-market

Biopesticides are derivatives of animals, bacteria, plants and certain minerals which lead to pest control by certain nontoxic mechanisms. Furthermore, the high efficiency of the biopesticides in term of volume requirements per hectare of land is expected to fuel the demand growth in the market over the next eight years.

Stringent regulations against the use of synthetic pesticides due to detrimental environmental impacts are anticipated to hamper the growth of chemical market. The major regulatory bodies across the globe which includes European Commission and U.S. EPA that regulate majority of the product use in the market.

The global crop protection chemical market has been segmented by the product into herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and others. Herbicides market segment accounts for the largest share in terms of volume owing to wide usage in the Europe and North America.

Fungicides account for the significant share in terms of volume in the global markets. The regions with favorable climatic conditions augments the fungal growth which in turn drives the demand. Fungicides are classified as protectants and eradicants. Protectants prevent the growth of fungus in plants; whereas eradicants eliminate the fungal growth. Protectants are the most widely used fungicides in the global markets.

The crop protection chemicals have also been segmented on the basis application including fruits and vegetables, cereals, maize, cotton, rice and others. Cotton is expected to account for the largest share in the global markets owing to increased production coupled with increased utilization of agrochemicals in the cotton yield. Severe drought conditions in the economies such as India have impacted the crop plantation. However, rising government support with several initiatives and monetary aids is anticipated to drive the demand growth in the market. This trend is expected to continue owing to increasing demand for healthier products by the ever increasing population.

The global crop protection chemical market has been segmented on the basis of geography into North America, South & Central America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. North America accounts for the largest share of global crop protection chemical market in terms of volume. Ill effects of synthetic chemicals in the North American region are expected to restrain the growth. However, the development of bio pesticides in the region owing to several attributes such as high effectiveness and safety coupled with low toxicity is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the arable land in the economies of region such as India, China and Southeast Asia has shown a sizeable decrease which is expected to fuel the growth of protection chemical market in the next eight years.

The global key players in the crop protection chemicals market are BASF SE, Arysta LifeScience, Bayer CropScience, American Vanguard, Marrone Bio Innovations, Bioworks, Isagro SpA, Chemutra Corp, Chr Hansen, DuPont, Dow Agrosciences, FMC Corp, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Makhteshim Agan, Natural Industries, Mosanto, Marrone Bio Innovations, NovoZymes A/S, Syngenta AG, Nufarm Ltd, Valent Biosciences and Sumitomo Chemical.In the year 2017, The German Chemical Company BASF SE has partnered with PI industries to work on crop protection solutions. According to the agreement PI Industries is expected to market the innovative technologies of the German company in the Indian market.

Browse more reports available with Million Insights:

Dichloromethane Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/dichloromethane-dcm-market

Nitrocellulose Coatings Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/nitrocellulose-coatings-market

Amines Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/amines-market

Graphene Nanoplatelets- https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/graphene-nanoplatelets-gnps-market

Crop Protection Chemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Herbicides

• Fungicides

• Insecticides

• Others

Crop Protection Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Fruits & vegetables

• Cereals

• Maize

• Cotton

• Rice

• Others

Crop Protection Chemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• ROW

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.



Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/