

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $2.71 billion, or $3.11 per share. This was up from $390 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $10.76 billion. This was up from $10.23 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.71 Bln. vs. $390 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 594.9% -EPS (Q4): $3.11 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 591.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $10.76 Bln vs. $10.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX