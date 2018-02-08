Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-Announcement Mr. QU Qiuping assumes the Chairman of the Board at Haitong International 08/02/2018 / 18:56 UTC+8 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE* *Mr. QU Qiuping assumes the Chairman of the Board at Haitong International* *Hong Kong, 8 February 2018 *- Haitong International Securities Group Limited ("Haitong International"; Stock Code: 665.HK) is pleased to announce that Mr. QU Qiuping assumes the Chairman of the Board and a Non-executive Director, the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and the Strategic Development Committee as well as a member of the Remuneration Committee of Haitong International with effect from 8 February 2018. Mr. QU Qiuping also serves as an Executive Director, the General Manager and the Deputy Secretary of CPC Party Committee of Haitong Securities Co., Ltd , the parent company of Haitong International. This is the second time that the General Manager of Haitong Securities assumes the Chairman of the Board of Haitong International, manifesting Haitong International's key role as part of Haitong Securities business globalization strategy. Mr. QU expressed his remark at the board meeting today, "I am delighted to see that Haitong International has established a management system which is in line with market trend, Hong Kong characteristics and international standards over years. Meanwhile, Haitong International's business lines have witnessed healthy growth for recent years. Thanks to the synergies with local businesses, the results of the company have seen a steady growth, giving a hint of the market recognition to the company's professionalism. At present, the globalization strategy adopted by Haitong International starts to pay off. In future, Haitong Securities will support the development of Haitong International and entrench its global presence as ever." Mr. QU Qiuping has nearly 40 years of professional experience in finance. He joined Haitong Securities on 25 June 2014 and is responsible for the overall operation and development strategy. He has served as the member of Expert Committee of the Finance Research Centre of Counselors' Office of the State Council (????????????) since October 2016, before which, he served as the head of the Department of Unlisted Public Company Supervision of the CSRC (???????????????) as well as the president of Bank of Shanghai. Mr. Qu holds a Master degree in Economics from Fudan University, and was a visiting scholar at University of Pennsylvania from 2002 to 2003. - END - *Haitong International Securities Group Limited* Haitong International Securities Group Limited ("Haitong International"; Stock Code: 665.HK) is an international financial institution with established presence in Hong Kong and a rapidly expanding network across the globe. It strives to serve as a bridge linking up the Chinese and overseas capital markets. The parent company of Haitong International is Haitong Securities Co. Ltd ("Haitong Securities", Stock Code: 600837.SH; 6837.HK). To date, Haitong International has well positioned to serve about 200,000 corporate, institutional, as well as retail and high-net worth clients worldwide. Its well established investment banking business platform provides corporate finance, wealth management, asset management, fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC), institutional equities and a full spectrum of financial products and services. Haitong International possesses a sound risk management system that is in line with international standards. The company have been assigned a "Baa2" long-term issuer rating by Moody's and a "BBB" long-term credit rating by Standard and Poor's. Haitong International has a global financial servicing network covering the world's major capital markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, Tokyo, Mumbai and Sydney, thereby making us to be a leading international financial services provider with international competitiveness, systematic importance and brand influence. For further information, please contact: *Haitong International Securities Group Limited* Theresa Tang Tel :(852) 2213 8508 Email: theresa.ys.tang@htisec.com Sarah Yan Tel :(852) 2213 8588 Email: sarah.th.yan@htisec.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MBPKKYBFNE [1] Document title: Mr. QU Qiuping assumes the Chairman of the Board at Haitong International 08/02/2018 Dissemination of an Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6c778b724f1c7b99454733889d346e56&application_id=652629&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

