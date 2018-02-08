sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.02.2018 | 12:31
PR Newswire

Global Fish Processing Equipment Market 2018-2022 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.11%

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fish Processing Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global fish processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the period 2018-2022.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is expansion of fish processing plants. Fish processing companies are looking at increasing their production capacities to diversify into new markets and raise their sales and profits. For instance, Primex introduced its plan to set up a new whitefish processing plant in Myre, Norway. This new plant will have equipment for pre-trimming, raw material grading, and portioning.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing focus towards preventing fish products from deterioration. Fish processing helps in reducing the rate of spoilage and the adoption of processing techniques such as heat treatment, temperature reduction, and controlling water content assist in preserving fish. With the rising techniques towards the prevention of fish products from deterioration, the demand for various types of fish processing equipment will increase in the coming years.

Key Vendors



  • BAADER
  • Marel
  • Optimar
  • Skaginn 3X

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Arcos
  • Arenco
  • Cabinplant
  • Chungha Machinery
  • Cretel
  • Curio
  • GEA Group
  • IRL-Industrial Refrigeration
  • JBT
  • Kaj Olesen
  • KM FISH MACHINERY
  • Kroma
  • LIMA
  • MARELEC Food Technologies
  • Martak
  • Nikko
  • NOCK Maschinenbau
  • Pearce Processing Systems
  • PERUZA
  • PISCES FISH MACHINERY
  • PPUH Karpowicz
  • ROSOMA
  • Ryco Equipment
  • Salmco
  • Samey
  • SEAC
  • STEEN
  • Tecnotrans UG (h.b.)
  • TOYO SUISAN KIKAI
  • Traust
  • Trifisk Manufacturing
  • Uni-Food Technic
  • Valka
  • VARLET
  • Velfag

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gh3h55/global_fish?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2018 PR Newswire