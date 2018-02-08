Global Fish Processing Equipment Market 2018-2022 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.11%

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fish Processing Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global fish processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the period 2018-2022.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is expansion of fish processing plants. Fish processing companies are looking at increasing their production capacities to diversify into new markets and raise their sales and profits. For instance, Primex introduced its plan to set up a new whitefish processing plant in Myre, Norway. This new plant will have equipment for pre-trimming, raw material grading, and portioning.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing focus towards preventing fish products from deterioration. Fish processing helps in reducing the rate of spoilage and the adoption of processing techniques such as heat treatment, temperature reduction, and controlling water content assist in preserving fish. With the rising techniques towards the prevention of fish products from deterioration, the demand for various types of fish processing equipment will increase in the coming years.

Key Vendors

BAADER

Marel

Optimar

Skaginn 3X

Other Prominent Vendors

Arcos

Arenco

Cabinplant

Chungha Machinery

Cretel

Curio

GEA Group

IRL-Industrial Refrigeration

JBT

Kaj Olesen

KM FISH MACHINERY

Kroma

LIMA

MARELEC Food Technologies

Martak

Nikko

NOCK Maschinenbau

Pearce Processing Systems

PERUZA

PISCES FISH MACHINERY

PPUH Karpowicz

ROSOMA

Ryco Equipment

Salmco

Samey

SEAC

STEEN

Tecnotrans UG (h.b.)

TOYO SUISAN KIKAI

Traust

Trifisk Manufacturing

Uni-Food Technic

Valka

VARLET

Velfag

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers and Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gh3h55/global_fish?w=5

