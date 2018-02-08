The French group and the Algerian gas and power provider will team up in the areas of solar PV technology and energy efficiency. Sonatrach is also the state-owned entity responsible for the implementation of Algeria's solar and renewable energy targets, and for the launch of the long-expected 4 GW auction for PV.French energy group Engie has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Algeria's state-owned oil and gas provider Sonatrach to cooperate in the fields of solar energy and energy efficiency. In a statement to pv magazine, the French group said that the MoU focuses on photovoltaic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...