EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 8, 2018 SHARES



STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 400 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of February 9, 2018.



Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share:



Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176 351 210



Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612 268 777



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



*******************************************************************************



TIEDOTE, 8. HELMIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET



STORA ENSO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Stora Enso Oyj:n A-osakkeista R-osakkeiksi muunnetut 400 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Stora Enso Oyj:n R-osakkeiden kanssa 9. helmikuuta 2018 alkaen



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: STEAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005953 id: 24359 Osakemäärä: 176.351.210



Kaupankäyntitunnus: STERV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005961 id: 24360 Osakemäärä: 612.268.777



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260