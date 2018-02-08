Ammonium Sulfate Market to Have a Vivid Growth Experience in Near Future: Radiant Insights, Inc.

FELTON, California, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Ammonium Sulfate Market is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR in the years to come. An inorganic salt that occurs organically in volcanic fumaroles and is formed via the treatment of ammonia with sulfuric acid is known as ammonium sulfate. It plays an important role as a purifying protein, food additive, flame retardant, as well as a fertilizer for alkaline soils. In addition, it is extensively employed for the preparation of ammonium salts. Through various studies and researches, it has been found that that it is one of the most widely consumed nitrogen fertilizers for carrying the process of crop production. Other applications may involve cattle feed supplements, pharmaceuticals, as well as chemicals. The product is gaining huge demand across the globe due to rising applications and scope.

The key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market entail rise in the industrialization, urbanization, developing economies, rising demands across various industries, augmented level of awareness among the end users regarding its efficiency, rising applications, augmented demands for fertilizers, increase in the population, reduction in the arable land, and rise in the investments by the leading manufacturers. Moreover, there has been a huge shift in the trend towards rising crop productivity by raising the nutrient contents like nitrogen and sulfur in the soil.

The only factor that is acting as a major hurdle in the market growth may include implementation of strict regulations and norms by the authorites in the developing nations. Global Ammonium Sulfate Market is segmented on the basis of type as Liquid, Solid, and others. Among all the types, the segment of Solid Ammonium Sulfate is lately holding up the largest share in the market.

It has been estimated that the Ammonium Sulfate Market will witness a huge upsurge in the upcoming years due to rising scope and applications across the globe.

Ammonium Sulfate Market is segmented on the basis of application as Food Additives, Industrial Use, Fertilizers, and others. Among all the applications, it has been observed that the Fertilizers segment is taking up the largest share in the market, the reason being rising prerequisite to raise cultivation productivity, advanced applications, and robust augmentation in the population. Ammonium Sulfate Market is segmented on the basis of geography as North America, Southeast Asia, China, Europe, Japan, and India.

Among all the geographical regions, Asia Pacific is said to be the leader of the market and it is simultaneously registering for the largest share in the market, the reason being existence of huge agriculture industries, mounting investments by the leading manufacturers, increasing industrialization, urbanization, and augmented awareness among the end users. Countries like China and India are considered as the significant contributors in the market.

On the contrary, it has been observed that Europe and North America also gradually emerging as one of the promising regions. The key players operating in the Ammonium Sulfate Market are recognized as Honeywell, Royal DSM, Amresco Inc., BASF SE, Domo Chemicals, GFS Chemicals Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Martin Midstream, and General Chemical.

