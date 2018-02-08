

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's foreign trade gap narrowed further in November, preliminary figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 457.6 million in November from EUR 567.7 million in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 544.3 million.



Merchandise exports totaled EUR 1.33 billion in November, up from EUR 1.29 billion in the preceding month. Meanwhile, imports dropped from EUR 1.86 billion to EUR 1.79 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX