Global Wireless Motor Monitoring System Market 2018-2022 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.38%

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Wireless Motor Monitoring System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global wireless motor monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the period 2018-2022.
One trend in the market is emergence of cloud-based motor condition monitoring system. Condition-based maintenance involves a procedure in which maintenance is performed to determine whether the equipment is prone to failure or its efficiency will decrease. Technologies such as vibration analysis, motor current signature, ultrasound, and oil analysis help assess machinery health and predict future failures using condition-based monitoring.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing need for predictive maintenance. In the current industrial environment, maintenance does much more than merely avoid downtime of individual assets. Machines are extensively interconnected along the production chain. One failing machine might pause the whole production process. In industries, poor maintenance strategies can decrease the overall productive capacity of a plant. Long and constant runtimes of capital-intensive, highly-integrated assets or machines can lead to substantial competitive advantage. Predictive maintenance attempts to avert failures by maintaining equipment at pre-scheduled time intervals. This tactic is usually adopted when the cost of maintenance is modest and can be carried out outside production hours.
Key Vendors
- ABB
- Eaton
- Emerson Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
Other Prominent Vendors
- Advantech
- Banner Engineering
- Dynapar
- General Electric
- Honeywell International
- KCF Technologies
- Littelfuse
- Monnit
- National Instruments
- Nidec
- NXP Semiconductors
- PCB Piezotronics
- Petasense
- Plexus Controls
- RFMicron
- SKF
- Softbit Technologies
- Texas Instruments
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Wireless Protocols
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Market Segmentation by End-User
Part 11: Regional Landscape
Part 12: Decision Framework
Part 13: Drivers and Challenges
Part 14: Market Trends
Part 15: Vendor Landscape
Part 16: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xhnb73/global_wireless?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716