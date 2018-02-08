sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 08.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

08.02.2018 | 12:46
PR Newswire

Global Wireless Motor Monitoring System Market 2018-2022 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.38%

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wireless Motor Monitoring System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global wireless motor monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is emergence of cloud-based motor condition monitoring system. Condition-based maintenance involves a procedure in which maintenance is performed to determine whether the equipment is prone to failure or its efficiency will decrease. Technologies such as vibration analysis, motor current signature, ultrasound, and oil analysis help assess machinery health and predict future failures using condition-based monitoring.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing need for predictive maintenance. In the current industrial environment, maintenance does much more than merely avoid downtime of individual assets. Machines are extensively interconnected along the production chain. One failing machine might pause the whole production process. In industries, poor maintenance strategies can decrease the overall productive capacity of a plant. Long and constant runtimes of capital-intensive, highly-integrated assets or machines can lead to substantial competitive advantage. Predictive maintenance attempts to avert failures by maintaining equipment at pre-scheduled time intervals. This tactic is usually adopted when the cost of maintenance is modest and can be carried out outside production hours.

Key Vendors

  • ABB
  • Eaton
  • Emerson Electric
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Advantech
  • Banner Engineering
  • Dynapar
  • General Electric
  • Honeywell International
  • KCF Technologies
  • Littelfuse
  • Monnit
  • National Instruments
  • Nidec
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • PCB Piezotronics
  • Petasense
  • Plexus Controls
  • RFMicron
  • SKF
  • Softbit Technologies
  • Texas Instruments

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Wireless Protocols

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Market Segmentation by End-User

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers and Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xhnb73/global_wireless?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire