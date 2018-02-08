Global Wireless Motor Monitoring System Market 2018-2022 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.38%

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wireless Motor Monitoring System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global wireless motor monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is emergence of cloud-based motor condition monitoring system. Condition-based maintenance involves a procedure in which maintenance is performed to determine whether the equipment is prone to failure or its efficiency will decrease. Technologies such as vibration analysis, motor current signature, ultrasound, and oil analysis help assess machinery health and predict future failures using condition-based monitoring.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing need for predictive maintenance. In the current industrial environment, maintenance does much more than merely avoid downtime of individual assets. Machines are extensively interconnected along the production chain. One failing machine might pause the whole production process. In industries, poor maintenance strategies can decrease the overall productive capacity of a plant. Long and constant runtimes of capital-intensive, highly-integrated assets or machines can lead to substantial competitive advantage. Predictive maintenance attempts to avert failures by maintaining equipment at pre-scheduled time intervals. This tactic is usually adopted when the cost of maintenance is modest and can be carried out outside production hours.

Key Vendors

ABB

Eaton

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Other Prominent Vendors

Advantech

Banner Engineering

Dynapar

General Electric

Honeywell International

KCF Technologies

Littelfuse

Monnit

National Instruments

Nidec

NXP Semiconductors

PCB Piezotronics

Petasense

Plexus Controls

RFMicron

SKF

Softbit Technologies

Texas Instruments

