

WASHINGTON - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $337.6 million, or $1.48 per share. This was higher than $287.7 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $909.7 million. This was up from $830.8 million last year.



Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $337.6 Mln. vs. $287.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q4): $909.7 Mln vs. $830.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 to $6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $3.850 to $3.950 Bln



