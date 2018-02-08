

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medidata Solutions (MDSO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $24.52 million, or $0.41 per share. This was up from $19.21 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $141.22 million. This was up from $124.47 million last year.



Medidata Solutions earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $24.52 Mln. vs. $19.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $141.22 Mln vs. $124.47 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.5%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $624 - $648 Mln



