Sigma Systemsthe global leader in catalog-driven software today announced its support for and active involvement in TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) project which was launched this week. The ODA is envisioned to replace traditional Operational and Business Support Systems (OSS/BSS) architectures and become the de facto standard for open digital platforms that will allow Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to digitally transform and ensure their survival in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Sigma Systems is a founding member on the collaboration of the ODA, having also helped to drive other TM Forum projects that focused on the interoperability of CSP architectures, such as the Open API project in 2017. Sigma will continue to support ODA beyond its launch by leading several TM Forum Catalysts proof-of-concept projects on the agility of new offer product experience creation, sales and delivery for Internet of Things, NFV/SDN and other digital services.

Catherine Michel, Chief Technology Officer at Sigma Systems, said: "For too long CSPs have been handcuffed by inflexible black-box BSS OSS architectures from vendors who care more about protecting domains than offering architectures that truly support the rapid creation and delivery of digital services. The ODA is a framework that seeks to truly remove those restraints. It fosters componentization, modularity and interoperability in software architectures. I fundamentally believe that this is the only path to agile operations. CSPs need software solutions that are services-based and wholly model and data-driven, not ones that require coding every time you want to launch a new product or introduce a new capability. That's why Sigma Systems is a proud founding member on the collaboration of the ODA and continues to be a leading innovator on several TM Forum Catalysts, proving out the feasibility of the ODA and the Open APIs. I know the value is self-evident it is a key enabler as CSPs capitalize on the digital revolution and transform into digital service providers."

