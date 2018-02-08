Q2 REVENUES OF £163.9 MILLION

Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £67.8 MILLION

Q2 OPERATING PROFIT OF £28.7 MILLION

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2018 fiscal second quarter ended 31 December 2017.

Highlights

Extended manager Jose Mourinho's contract

Revenue for the quarter £163.9m up 4% from second quarter 2017

Announced Melitta as the Club's first official coffee partner

Commentary

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "Our solid business model has allowed us to invest in the future of the Club with the extension of Jose Mourinho's contract as manager and the acquisition of Alexis Sanchez. We look forward to the remainder of the season with confidence."

Outlook

For fiscal 2018, Manchester United continues to expect:

Revenue to be £575m to £585m.

Adjusted EBITDA to be £175m to £185m.

Key Financials (unaudited)

£ million (except (loss)/earnings per share) Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Commercial revenue 65.4 66.8 (2.1%) 145.9 141.1 3.4% Broadcasting revenue 61.6 52.5 17.3% 99.7 81.6 22.2% Matchday revenue 36.9 38.6 (4.4%) 59.3 55.4 7.0% Total revenue 163.9 157.9 3.8% 304.9 278.1 9.6% Adjusted EBITDA1 67.8 69.0 (1.7%) 104.4 100.2 4.2% Operating profit 28.7 37.6 (23.7%) 43.9 43.8 0.2% (Loss)/profit for the period (i.e. net (loss)/income) 2 (29.0) 17.5 (21.1) 18.7 Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (17.71) 10.69 (12.87) 11.40 Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)1 15.1 17.4 (13.2%) 21.3 18.2 17.0% Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence)1 9.23 10.63 (13.2%) 12.99 11.07 17.3% Net debt1/3 328.6 409.3 (19.7%) 328.6 409.3 (19.7%)

1 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted basic earnings per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" below and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.

2 The US federal corporate income tax rate has reduced from 35% to 21% following the substantive enactment of US tax reform on 22 December 2017. This necessitated a re-measurement of the existing US deferred tax position in the period to 31 December 2017. As a result the loss for the three and six months ended 31 December 2017 includes a non-cash tax accounting write off of £48.8 million.

3 The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £65.4 million, a decrease of £1.4 million, or 2.1%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue for the quarter was £39.4 million, a decrease of £1.3 million, or 3.2%, over the prior year quarter;

revenue for the quarter was £39.4 million, a decrease of £1.3 million, or 3.2%, over the prior year quarter; Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue for the quarter was £26.0 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 0.4% over the prior year quarter.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £61.6 million, an increase of £9.1 million, or 17.3%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to participation in the UEFA Champions League and two additional PL games broadcast live.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £36.9 million, a decrease of £1.7 million, or 4.4%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing two fewer domestic cup home games.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £136.2 million, an increase of £15.0 million, or 12.4%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £69.6 million, an increase of £6.0 million, or 9.4%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to player salary uplifts due to participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £26.5 million, an increase of £1.2 million, or 4.7%, over the prior year quarter.

Depreciation amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £2.8 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 3.4%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £37.3 million, an increase of £3.1 million, or 9.1%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 December 2017 was £341.8 million.

Exceptional items

Exceptional items for the quarter were £nil. Exceptional credit for the prior year quarter was £4.8 million, relating to a reversal of a registrations impairment charge for a player considered to be re-established as a member of the first team playing squad.

Profit on disposal of intangible assets

Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £1.0 million compared to a profit of £0.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs for the quarter were £4.3 million, a decrease of £7.7 million, or 64.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to unrealized foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings.

Tax

The US federal corporate income tax rate has reduced from 35% to 21% following the substantive enactment of US tax reform on 22 December 2017. This necessitated a re-measurement of the existing US deferred tax position in the period to 31 December 2017. As a result the current quarter expense includes a non-cash tax accounting write off of £48.8 million. Accordingly, the tax expense for the quarter was £53.4 million, compared to £8.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate changes) decreased by £60.9 million in the quarter compared to a decrease of £41.6m in the prior year quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was £44.4 million, an increase of £1.9 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment and investment property for the quarter was £4.1 million, an increase of £2.0 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £11.8 million, an increase of £8.1 million over the prior year quarter.

Net Debt

Net Debt as of 31 December 2017 was £328.6 million, a decrease of £80.7 million over the year. The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.

Dividend

A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share was paid on 5 January 2018. A further semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 5 June 2018, to shareholders of record on 27 April 2018. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 26 April 2018.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth.

Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports brands and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627).

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance costs, and tax.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)

Adjusted profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings, and fair value movements on derivative financial instruments, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting the adjusted tax expense for the period (based on a normalized tax rate of 35%; 2016: 35%). The normalized tax rate of 35% was the US federal corporate income tax rate applicable during the period.

We believe that in assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the US federal income tax rate of 35% applicable during the period. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. We have one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

4. Net debt

Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.



Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended Six months ended 31 December 31 December 2017 2016 2017 2016 Commercial of total revenue 39.9% 42.3% 47.9% 50.7% Broadcasting of total revenue 37.6% 33.3% 32.7% 29.4% Matchday of total revenue 22.5% 24.4% 19.4% 19.9% Home Matches Played PL 7 7 11 10 UEFA competitions 2 2 3 3 Domestic Cups 2 1 2 Away Matches Played UEFA competitions 2 2 4 3 Domestic Cups 2 2 1 Other Employees at period end 923 839 923 839 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 42.5% 40.3% 45.8% 45.2% Phasing of Premier League home games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2017/18 season* 4 7 5 3 19 2016/17 season 3 7 4 5 19

*Subject to changes in broadcasting scheduling



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue 163,962 157,858 304,942 278,071 Operating expenses (136,252) (121,156) (279,288) (243,398) Profit on disposal of intangible assets 1,013 915 18,292 9,120 Operating profit 28,723 37,617 43,946 43,793 Finance costs (4,533) (12,116) (5,534) (18,214) Finance income 170 131 388 311 Net finance costs (4,363) (11,985) (5,146) (17,903) Profit before tax 24,360 25,632 38,800 25,890 Tax expense 1 (53,446) (8,099) (59,939) (7,196) (Loss)/profit for the period 1 (29,086) 17,533 (21,139) 18,694 Basic (loss)/earnings per share: Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) 1 (17.71) 10.69 (12.87) 11.40 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,195 164,025 164,195 164,025 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share: Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) 1/2 (17.71) 10.66 (12.87) 11.36 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,585 164,489 164,585 164,489

1 The US federal corporate income tax rate has reduced from 35% to 21% following the substantive enactment of US tax reform on 22 December 2017. This necessitated a re-measurement of the existing US deferred tax position in the period to 31 December 2017. As a result the current period tax expense includes a non-cash tax accounting write off of £48.8 million. Accordingly, this has resulted in a loss for the period and basic and diluted loss per share for the period.

2 For the three and six months ended 31 December 2017 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 December 2017 As of 30 June 2017 As of 31 December 2016 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 246,673 244,738 244,064 Investment property 13,901 13,966 14,049 Intangible assets 770,076 717,544 773,260 Derivative financial instruments 1,192 1,666 2,435 Trade and other receivables 10,560 15,399 4,280 Tax receivable 1,882 Deferred tax asset 80,341 142,107 144,942 1,124,625 1,135,420 1,183,030 Current assets Inventories 1,918 1,637 1,093 Derivative financial instruments 2,704 3,218 4,583 Trade and other receivables 105,753 103,732 124,395 Cash and cash equivalents 155,312 290,267 122,704 265,687 398,854 252,775 Total assets 1,390,312 1,534,274 1,435,805





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)

(unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 December 2017 As of 30 June 2017 As of 31 December 2016 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 52 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (24,209) (31,724) (43,237) Retained earnings 171,500 191,436 192,999 465,196 477,617 467,666 Non-current liabilities Derivative financial instruments 655 2,656 Trade and other payables 70,331 83,587 64,967 Borrowings 474,748 497,630 525,830 Deferred revenue 32,704 39,648 32,927 Deferred tax liabilities 31,834 20,828 13,274 609,617 642,348 639,654 Current liabilities Derivative financial instruments 1,253 2,925 Tax liabilities 3,704 9,772 5,453 Trade and other payables 182,965 190,315 166,710 Borrowings 9,160 5,724 6,158 Deferred revenue 119,670 207,245 147,239 315,499 414,309 328,485 Total equity and liabilities 1,390,312 1,534,274 1,435,805

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Cash (used in)/generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) (38,440) (40,633) (11,489) 23,150 Interest paid (1,621) (1,743) (9,639) (9,647) Interest received 170 131 388 311 Tax paid (4,530) (211) (5,768) (3,663) Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (44,421) (42,456) (26,508) 10,151 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (4,243) (2,151) (8,587) (3,708) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 75 75 Payments for investment property (15) (659) Payments for intangible assets (12,000) (6,563) (129,121) (165,411) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 256 2,909 32,442 39,068 Net cash used in investing activities (15,912) (5,820) (105,191) (130,710) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (106) (100) (206) (194) Net cash used in financing activities (106) (100) (206) (194) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (60,439) (48,376) (131,905) (120,753) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 216,236 164,277 290,267 229,194 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (485) 6,803 (3,050) 14,263 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 155,312 122,704 155,312 122,704

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (2011 Revision) of the Cayman Islands, as amended and restated from time to time.

2 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2017 £'000 2016 £'000 2017 £'000 2016 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (29,086) 17,533 (21,139) 18,694 Adjustments: Tax expense 53,446 8,099 59,939 7,196 Net finance costs 4,363 11,985 5,146 17,903 Profit on disposal of intangible assets (1,013) (915) (18,292) (9,120) Exceptional items (4,753) (4,753) Amortization 37,335 34,216 73,389 65,021 Depreciation 2,755 2,851 5,329 5,263 Adjusted EBITDA 67,800 69,016 104,372 100,204

3 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2017 £'000 2016 £'000 2017 £'000 2016 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (29,086) 17,533 (21,139) 18,694 Exceptional items (4,753) (4,753) Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar borrowings (1,328) 4,983 (6,824) 7,094 Fair value movement on derivative financial instruments 291 973 845 (301) Tax expense 53,446 8,099 59,939 7,196 Adjusted profit before tax 23,323 26,835 32,821 27,930 Adjusted tax expense (using a normalized US statutory rate of 35% (2016: 35%)) (8,163) (9,392) (11,487) (9,776) Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income) 15,160 17,443 21,334 18,154 Adjusted basic earnings per share: Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence) 9.23 10.63 12.99 11.07 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,195 164,025 164,195 164,025 Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share (pence) 9.21 10.60 12.96 11.04 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 164,585 164,489 164,585 164,489

4 Cash (used in)/generated from operations

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2017 £'000 2016 £'000 2017 £'000 2016 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (29,086) 17,533 (21,139) 18,694 Tax expense 53,446 8,099 59,939 7,196 Profit before tax 24,360 25,632 38,800 25,890 Depreciation 2,755 2,851 5,329 5,263 Amortization 37,335 34,216 73,389 65,021 Reversal of impairment (4,753) (4,753) Profit on disposal of intangible assets (1,013) (915) (18,292) (9,120) Net finance costs 4,363 11,974 5,146 17,903 Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (75) (75) Equity-settled share-based payments 618 481 1,203 938 Foreign exchange losses on operating activities 9 2,914 1,000 878 Reclassified from hedging reserve 3,707 480 7,708 1,246 Changes in working capital: Inventories 156 329 (281) (167) Trade and other receivables (24,836) (58,064) (8,163) (18,617) Trade and other payables and deferred revenue (85,819) (55,778) (117,253) (61,332) Cash (used in)/generated from operations (38,440) (40,633) (11,489) 23,150

