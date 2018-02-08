- Q2 REVENUES OF £163.9 MILLION
- Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £67.8 MILLION
- Q2 OPERATING PROFIT OF £28.7 MILLION
Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2018 fiscal second quarter ended 31 December 2017.
Highlights
- Extended manager Jose Mourinho's contract
- Revenue for the quarter £163.9m up 4% from second quarter 2017
- Announced Melitta as the Club's first official coffee partner
Commentary
Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "Our solid business model has allowed us to invest in the future of the Club with the extension of Jose Mourinho's contract as manager and the acquisition of Alexis Sanchez. We look forward to the remainder of the season with confidence."
Outlook
For fiscal 2018, Manchester United continues to expect:
- Revenue to be £575m to £585m.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be £175m to £185m.
Key Financials (unaudited)
|£ million (except (loss)/earnings per share)
| Three months ended
31 December
| Six months ended
31 December
|2017
|2016
|Change
|2017
|2016
|Change
|Commercial revenue
|65.4
|66.8
|(2.1%)
|145.9
|141.1
|3.4%
|Broadcasting revenue
|61.6
|52.5
|17.3%
|99.7
|81.6
|22.2%
|Matchday revenue
|36.9
|38.6
|(4.4%)
|59.3
|55.4
|7.0%
|Total revenue
|163.9
|157.9
|3.8%
|304.9
|278.1
|9.6%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|67.8
|69.0
|(1.7%)
|104.4
|100.2
|4.2%
|Operating profit
|28.7
|37.6
|(23.7%)
|43.9
|43.8
|0.2%
|(Loss)/profit for the period (i.e. net (loss)/income) 2
|(29.0)
|17.5
|(21.1)
|18.7
|Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence)
|(17.71)
|10.69
|(12.87)
|11.40
|Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)1
|15.1
|17.4
|(13.2%)
|21.3
|18.2
|17.0%
|Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence)1
|9.23
|10.63
|(13.2%)
|12.99
|11.07
|17.3%
|Net debt1/3
|328.6
|409.3
|(19.7%)
|328.6
|409.3
|(19.7%)
1 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted basic earnings per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" below and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.
2 The US federal corporate income tax rate has reduced from 35% to 21% following the substantive enactment of US tax reform on 22 December 2017. This necessitated a re-measurement of the existing US deferred tax position in the period to 31 December 2017. As a result the loss for the three and six months ended 31 December 2017 includes a non-cash tax accounting write off of £48.8 million.
3 The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.
Revenue Analysis
Commercial
Commercial revenue for the quarter was £65.4 million, a decrease of £1.4 million, or 2.1%, over the prior year quarter.
- Sponsorship revenue for the quarter was £39.4 million, a decrease of £1.3 million, or 3.2%, over the prior year quarter;
- Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue for the quarter was £26.0 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 0.4% over the prior year quarter.
Broadcasting
Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £61.6 million, an increase of £9.1 million, or 17.3%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to participation in the UEFA Champions League and two additional PL games broadcast live.
Matchday
Matchday revenue for the quarter was £36.9 million, a decrease of £1.7 million, or 4.4%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing two fewer domestic cup home games.
Other Financial Information
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses for the quarter were £136.2 million, an increase of £15.0 million, or 12.4%, over the prior year quarter.
Employee benefit expenses
Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £69.6 million, an increase of £6.0 million, or 9.4%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to player salary uplifts due to participation in the UEFA Champions League.
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses for the quarter were £26.5 million, an increase of £1.2 million, or 4.7%, over the prior year quarter.
Depreciation amortization
Depreciation for the quarter was £2.8 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 3.4%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £37.3 million, an increase of £3.1 million, or 9.1%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 December 2017 was £341.8 million.
Exceptional items
Exceptional items for the quarter were £nil. Exceptional credit for the prior year quarter was £4.8 million, relating to a reversal of a registrations impairment charge for a player considered to be re-established as a member of the first team playing squad.
Profit on disposal of intangible assets
Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £1.0 million compared to a profit of £0.9 million in the prior year quarter.
Net finance costs
Net finance costs for the quarter were £4.3 million, a decrease of £7.7 million, or 64.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to unrealized foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings.
Tax
The US federal corporate income tax rate has reduced from 35% to 21% following the substantive enactment of US tax reform on 22 December 2017. This necessitated a re-measurement of the existing US deferred tax position in the period to 31 December 2017. As a result the current quarter expense includes a non-cash tax accounting write off of £48.8 million. Accordingly, the tax expense for the quarter was £53.4 million, compared to £8.1 million in the prior year quarter.
Cash flows
Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate changes) decreased by £60.9 million in the quarter compared to a decrease of £41.6m in the prior year quarter.
Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was £44.4 million, an increase of £1.9 million over the prior year quarter.
Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment and investment property for the quarter was £4.1 million, an increase of £2.0 million over the prior year quarter.
Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £11.8 million, an increase of £8.1 million over the prior year quarter.
Net Debt
Net Debt as of 31 December 2017 was £328.6 million, a decrease of £80.7 million over the year. The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.
Dividend
A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share was paid on 5 January 2018. A further semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 5 June 2018, to shareholders of record on 27 April 2018. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 26 April 2018.
About Manchester United
Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth.
Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports brands and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627).
Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use
1. Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance costs, and tax.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.
2. Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)
Adjusted profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings, and fair value movements on derivative financial instruments, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting the adjusted tax expense for the period (based on a normalized tax rate of 35%; 2016: 35%). The normalized tax rate of 35% was the US federal corporate income tax rate applicable during the period.
We believe that in assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the US federal income tax rate of 35% applicable during the period. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.
3. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. We have one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.
4. Net debt
Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.
Key Performance Indicators
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|31 December
|31 December
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Commercial of total revenue
|39.9%
|42.3%
|47.9%
|50.7%
|Broadcasting of total revenue
|37.6%
|33.3%
|32.7%
|29.4%
|Matchday of total revenue
|22.5%
|24.4%
|19.4%
|19.9%
|Home Matches Played
|PL
|7
|7
|11
|10
|UEFA competitions
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Domestic Cups
|2
|1
|2
|Away Matches Played
|UEFA competitions
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Domestic Cups
|2
|2
|1
|Other
|Employees at period end
|923
|839
|923
|839
|Employee benefit expenses of revenue
|42.5%
|40.3%
|45.8%
|45.2%
|Phasing of Premier League home games
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 4
|Total
|2017/18 season*
|4
|7
|5
|3
|19
|2016/17 season
|3
|7
|4
|5
|19
*Subject to changes in broadcasting scheduling
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
| Three months ended
31 December
| Six months ended
31 December
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Revenue
|163,962
|157,858
|304,942
|278,071
|Operating expenses
|(136,252)
|(121,156)
|(279,288)
|(243,398)
|Profit on disposal of intangible assets
|1,013
|915
|18,292
|9,120
|Operating profit
|28,723
|37,617
|43,946
|43,793
|Finance costs
|(4,533)
|(12,116)
|(5,534)
|(18,214)
|Finance income
|170
|131
|388
|311
|Net finance costs
|(4,363)
|(11,985)
|(5,146)
|(17,903)
|Profit before tax
|24,360
|25,632
|38,800
|25,890
|Tax expense 1
|(53,446)
|(8,099)
|(59,939)
|(7,196)
|(Loss)/profit for the period 1
|(29,086)
|17,533
|(21,139)
|18,694
|Basic (loss)/earnings per share:
|Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) 1
|(17.71)
|10.69
|(12.87)
|11.40
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands)
|164,195
|164,025
|164,195
|164,025
|Diluted (loss)/earnings per share:
|
Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) 1/2
|(17.71)
|10.66
|(12.87)
|11.36
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands)
|164,585
|164,489
|164,585
|164,489
1 The US federal corporate income tax rate has reduced from 35% to 21% following the substantive enactment of US tax reform on 22 December 2017. This necessitated a re-measurement of the existing US deferred tax position in the period to 31 December 2017. As a result the current period tax expense includes a non-cash tax accounting write off of £48.8 million. Accordingly, this has resulted in a loss for the period and basic and diluted loss per share for the period.
2 For the three and six months ended 31 December 2017 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
As of 31 December
2017
|
As of 30 June
2017
|
As of 31 December
2016
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|246,673
|244,738
|244,064
|Investment property
|13,901
|13,966
|14,049
|Intangible assets
|770,076
|717,544
|773,260
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,192
|1,666
|2,435
|Trade and other receivables
|10,560
|15,399
|4,280
|Tax receivable
|1,882
|Deferred tax asset
|80,341
|142,107
|144,942
|1,124,625
|1,135,420
|1,183,030
|Current assets
|Inventories
|1,918
|1,637
|1,093
|Derivative financial instruments
|2,704
|3,218
|4,583
|Trade and other receivables
|105,753
|103,732
|124,395
|Cash and cash equivalents
|155,312
|290,267
|122,704
|265,687
|398,854
|252,775
|Total assets
|1,390,312
|1,534,274
|1,435,805
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)
|
As of 31 December
2017
|
As of 30 June
2017
|
As of 31 December
2016
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity
|Share capital
|53
|53
|52
|Share premium
|68,822
|68,822
|68,822
|Merger reserve
|249,030
|249,030
|249,030
|Hedging reserve
|(24,209)
|(31,724)
|(43,237)
|Retained earnings
|171,500
|191,436
|192,999
|465,196
|477,617
|467,666
|Non-current liabilities
|Derivative financial instruments
|655
|2,656
|Trade and other payables
|70,331
|83,587
|64,967
|Borrowings
|474,748
|497,630
|525,830
|Deferred revenue
|32,704
|39,648
|32,927
|Deferred tax liabilities
|31,834
|20,828
|13,274
|609,617
|642,348
|639,654
|Current liabilities
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,253
|2,925
|Tax liabilities
|3,704
|9,772
|5,453
|Trade and other payables
|182,965
|190,315
|166,710
|Borrowings
|9,160
|5,724
|6,158
|Deferred revenue
|119,670
|207,245
|147,239
|315,499
|414,309
|328,485
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,390,312
|1,534,274
|1,435,805
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Cash (used in)/generated from operations (see supplemental note 4)
|(38,440)
|(40,633)
|(11,489)
|23,150
|Interest paid
|(1,621)
|(1,743)
|(9,639)
|(9,647)
|Interest received
|170
|131
|388
|311
|Tax paid
|(4,530)
|(211)
|(5,768)
|(3,663)
|Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities
|(44,421)
|(42,456)
|(26,508)
|10,151
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Payments for property, plant and equipment
|(4,243)
|(2,151)
|(8,587)
|(3,708)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|75
|75
|Payments for investment property
|(15)
|(659)
|Payments for intangible assets
|(12,000)
|(6,563)
|(129,121)
|(165,411)
|Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
|256
|2,909
|32,442
|39,068
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(15,912)
|(5,820)
|(105,191)
|(130,710)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Repayment of borrowings
|(106)
|(100)
|(206)
|(194)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(106)
|(100)
|(206)
|(194)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(60,439)
|(48,376)
|(131,905)
|(120,753)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|216,236
|164,277
|290,267
|229,194
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(485)
|6,803
|(3,050)
|14,263
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|155,312
|122,704
|155,312
|122,704
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES
1 General information
Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (2011 Revision) of the Cayman Islands, as amended and restated from time to time.
2 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
| 2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
| 2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
|(Loss)/profit for the period
|(29,086)
|17,533
|(21,139)
|18,694
|Adjustments:
|Tax expense
|53,446
|8,099
|59,939
|7,196
|Net finance costs
|4,363
|11,985
|5,146
|17,903
|Profit on disposal of intangible assets
|(1,013)
|(915)
|(18,292)
|(9,120)
|Exceptional items
|(4,753)
|(4,753)
|Amortization
|37,335
|34,216
|73,389
|65,021
|Depreciation
|2,755
|2,851
|5,329
|5,263
|Adjusted EBITDA
|67,800
|69,016
|104,372
|100,204
3 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share
| Three months ended
31 December
| Six months ended
31 December
| 2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
| 2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
|(Loss)/profit for the period
|(29,086)
|17,533
|(21,139)
|18,694
|Exceptional items
|(4,753)
|(4,753)
|Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar borrowings
|(1,328)
|4,983
|(6,824)
|7,094
|Fair value movement on derivative financial instruments
|291
|973
|845
|(301)
|Tax expense
|53,446
|8,099
|59,939
|7,196
|Adjusted profit before tax
|23,323
|26,835
|32,821
|27,930
|
Adjusted tax expense (using a normalized US statutory rate of 35% (2016: 35%))
|(8,163)
|(9,392)
|(11,487)
|(9,776)
|Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)
|15,160
|17,443
|21,334
|18,154
|Adjusted basic earnings per share:
|Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence)
|9.23
|10.63
|12.99
|11.07
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands)
|164,195
|164,025
|164,195
|164,025
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share:
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (pence)
|9.21
|10.60
|12.96
|11.04
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands)
|164,585
|164,489
|164,585
|164,489
4 Cash (used in)/generated from operations
| Three months ended
31 December
| Six months ended
31 December
| 2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
| 2017
£'000
| 2016
£'000
|(Loss)/profit for the period
|(29,086)
|17,533
|(21,139)
|18,694
|Tax expense
|53,446
|8,099
|59,939
|7,196
|Profit before tax
|24,360
|25,632
|38,800
|25,890
|Depreciation
|2,755
|2,851
|5,329
|5,263
|Amortization
|37,335
|34,216
|73,389
|65,021
|Reversal of impairment
|(4,753)
|(4,753)
|
Profit on disposal of intangible assets
|(1,013)
|(915)
|(18,292)
|(9,120)
|Net finance costs
|4,363
|11,974
|5,146
|17,903
|Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(75)
|(75)
|Equity-settled share-based payments
|618
|481
|1,203
|938
|Foreign exchange losses on operating activities
|9
|2,914
|1,000
|878
|Reclassified from hedging reserve
|3,707
|480
|7,708
|1,246
|Changes in working capital:
|Inventories
|156
|329
|(281)
|(167)
|Trade and other receivables
|(24,836)
|(58,064)
|(8,163)
|(18,617)
|Trade and other payables and deferred revenue
|(85,819)
|(55,778)
|(117,253)
|(61,332)
|Cash (used in)/generated from operations
|(38,440)
|(40,633)
|(11,489)
|23,150
