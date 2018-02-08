Global Powder Coatings Market Forecast to 2023 - Focus on Epoxy, Polyester, Epoxy-Polyester Hybrids, Acrylic, PVC, Polyamide, Poly-olefins & Fluoro-polymers

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Powder Coatings Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global powder coatings market research analyses the penetration of powder coatings across various end markets such as appliances, automotive, architectural, furniture, agricultural construction and mining equipment (ACME), and pipe coatings.
The global deliverable covers 4 key regions that include North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW markets and regional analysis is presented at the segment level in order to illustrate the regional dynamics and opportunities for powder coatings across various applications. It analyses the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the average prices of products in the marketplace.
It also provides a 7 year forecast based on the expected CAGR at which the respective application segments are likely to grow. The study bases the forecast on the various drivers and restraints along with regional, product, and technology trends in the marketplace. In addition to this, the market also analyses the key market participants and provides market share and the key competitive factors that are critical for participants to gain a strong foothold in the market.
Research Scope
The study extensively analyses the 7 different segments where powder coatings are used. Segment level dynamics in terms of replacement of liquid coatings by powder coatings in every application segment has been extensively analyzed to estimate the future growth and opportunities for powders in the respective segment. Price variations and factors impacting prices of powder coatings across each segment have been analyzed in the report. Regional dynamics that capture the opportunities for powder coatings in various countries have been dealt with in the report and this will help the reader understand the future hotspots for powder coatings for specific applications.
The following chemistries have been extensively analyzed in the study:
- Epoxy
- Polyester
- Epoxy-Polyester Hybrids
- Acrylic
- PVC, Polyamide, Poly-olefins, Fluoro-polymers
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What are the key applications for powder coatings?
- What are the key geographic regions that present opportunities for powder coatings?
- What are the key chemistries using in powder coatings?
- Who are the key market participants in the global powder coatings market?
- Is the market fragmented or consolidated?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Executive Summary-Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Definitions-Geographic Scope
- Overview and Introduction
- Market Trends
- Product and Technology Trends
- Material and Other Trends
- Regulatory Trends
- Standards and Compliance
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Value Chain Analysis
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Powder Coatings Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Powder Coatings Market: Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Powder Coatings Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Mergers and Acquisitions-Snapshot
- Major Companies
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Addressing Competing Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 2-Focus on Quality Products in APAC and ROW
- Growth Opportunity 3-Focus on Technological Sophistication
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on Powder Coatings Market
- Impact of Chemical Industry Mega Trends on the Powder Coatings Market
8. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Powder Coatings Market
- CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
9. Appliances Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
10. Architectural Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
11. Automotive Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion (continued)
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
- Percent Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
12. Furniture Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
13. Industrial Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
14. ACME Segment Breakdown
- ACME Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
15. Pipe Segment Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
16. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
17. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
Companies Mentioned
- Akzonobel
- Axalta
- Berger
- Jotun
- Kansai Nerolag
- Marpol
- PPG
- Peridium
- Protech Power
- Sherwin Williams
- Tiger Drylag
- Wanshun
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mg7c3q/global_powder?w=5
