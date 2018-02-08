Global Powder Coatings Market Forecast to 2023 - Focus on Epoxy, Polyester, Epoxy-Polyester Hybrids, Acrylic, PVC, Polyamide, Poly-olefins & Fluoro-polymers

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Powder Coatings Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global powder coatings market research analyses the penetration of powder coatings across various end markets such as appliances, automotive, architectural, furniture, agricultural construction and mining equipment (ACME), and pipe coatings.



The global deliverable covers 4 key regions that include North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW markets and regional analysis is presented at the segment level in order to illustrate the regional dynamics and opportunities for powder coatings across various applications. It analyses the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the average prices of products in the marketplace.



It also provides a 7 year forecast based on the expected CAGR at which the respective application segments are likely to grow. The study bases the forecast on the various drivers and restraints along with regional, product, and technology trends in the marketplace. In addition to this, the market also analyses the key market participants and provides market share and the key competitive factors that are critical for participants to gain a strong foothold in the market.



Research Scope



The study extensively analyses the 7 different segments where powder coatings are used. Segment level dynamics in terms of replacement of liquid coatings by powder coatings in every application segment has been extensively analyzed to estimate the future growth and opportunities for powders in the respective segment. Price variations and factors impacting prices of powder coatings across each segment have been analyzed in the report. Regional dynamics that capture the opportunities for powder coatings in various countries have been dealt with in the report and this will help the reader understand the future hotspots for powder coatings for specific applications.



The following chemistries have been extensively analyzed in the study:



Epoxy

Polyester

Epoxy-Polyester Hybrids

Acrylic

PVC, Polyamide, Poly-olefins, Fluoro-polymers

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key applications for powder coatings?

What are the key geographic regions that present opportunities for powder coatings?

What are the key chemistries using in powder coatings?

Who are the key market participants in the global powder coatings market?

Is the market fragmented or consolidated?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Executive Summary-Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Definitions-Geographic Scope

Overview and Introduction

Market Trends

Product and Technology Trends

Material and Other Trends

Regulatory Trends

Standards and Compliance

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

Value Chain Analysis

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Powder Coatings Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Powder Coatings Market: Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Powder Coatings Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Mergers and Acquisitions-Snapshot

Major Companies

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Addressing Competing Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2-Focus on Quality Products in APAC and ROW

Growth Opportunity 3-Focus on Technological Sophistication

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on Powder Coatings Market

Impact of Chemical Industry Mega Trends on the Powder Coatings Market

8. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Powder Coatings Market

CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

9. Appliances Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

10. Architectural Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

11. Automotive Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion (continued)

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

Percent Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

12. Furniture Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

13. Industrial Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

14. ACME Segment Breakdown

ACME Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

15. Pipe Segment Breakdown

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Chemistry

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

16. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

17. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Market Engineering Methodology

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Companies Mentioned



Akzonobel

Axalta

Berger

Jotun

Kansai Nerolag

Marpol

PPG

Peridium

Protech Power

Sherwin Williams

Tiger Drylag

Wanshun

