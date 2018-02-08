Meat Substitutes Market to Grow at 6.8% CAGR to 2023

PUNE, India, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Meat Substitutes Market Report is forecast to reach $6.43 billion by 2023 from $4.63 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.8% during (2018-2023) driven by changing trends toward healthy diets, which has led to an increased demand for clean-label products, such as plant-sourced proteins that include tofu and seitan, rising health concerns (which include obesity and diabetes) due to consumption of meat products, health benefits provided by meat substitute products such as weight loss and general wellbeing.

The meat substitutes market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as ADM (US), DuPont (US), The Nisshin OilliO Group (Japan), Sonic Biochem Limited (India), MGP Ingredients (US), Garden Protein International (Canada), Beyond Meat (US), Amys Kitchen (US), Quorn Foods (UK), MorningStar Farms (US), Meatless (Netherlands), and VBites (UK).

The meat substitutes market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing between 2018 and 2023. Industrial growth and improvements in the food industry have opened new opportunities for the meat substitutes market in this region. Also, non-meat-based meals are already popular in Asia, with tofu used extensively in Asian cuisine and bean-based congees widely consumed in countries such as China. This makes the Asia Pacific region the fastest-growing potential market for meat substitutes.

The shelf-stable segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. On the basis of category meat substitute products that are shelf stable are projected to grow at the highest CAGR among other storage categories. The demand for shelf-stable meat substitutes is increasing gradually, as frozen products are more expensive and consumers are seeking fresh or freshly prepared food products.

Tempeh is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in Meat Substitutes Market during the forecast period. Tempeh offers health benefits such as higher antibody count, reduction in sugar levels in the body, muscle building, reduced risk of diabetes, and lower cholesterol levels in the body. There is considerable potential for tempeh in developed countries such as Canada, where people are becoming aware of the health benefits offered by fermented food products, encouraging manufacturers to offer new tempeh products in the market.

On the basis of source wheat-based meat substitutes are projected to form the fastest-growing meat substitutes market during the forecast period. Wheat proteins are highly cost-effective and find applications in food products such as burgers patties, nuggets, and vegetarian sausages; these innovational applications make wheat the most highly adopted source of wheat substitutes over the projection period, among others.

The report segments the meat substitutes market on the basis of source, type, category, and region. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the meat substitutes market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Another research titled Textured Soy Protein Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the textured soy protein market is estimated at $1.73 billion in 2017 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to reach $2.73 billion by 2022. The non-GMO segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. The soy protein isolates segment, by source, is projected to be the fastest-growing between 2017 and 2022. The meat substitutes segment dominated the textured soy protein market in 2016. Asia Pacific: High growth is expected in the textured soy protein market. Companies such as ADM (US), Cargill (US), Dow DuPont (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), Victoria Group (Serbia), Bremil Group (Brazil), Linyi Shansong Biological Products (China), Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech (China), Crown Soya Protein Group (China), Sonic Biochem (India), Hung Yang Foods (Netherlands) have been profiled in this 133 pages research report

