

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $428 million, or $0.60 per share. This was up from $228 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $2.94 billion. This was up from $2.86 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $428 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 87.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 93.5% -Revenue (Q4): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.8%



