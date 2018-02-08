Leading Customer Experience Analytics Provider UserReplay, Announces New CEO, Ruth Peters, to Accelerate Growth

MORRISTOWN, N.J., February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UserReplay, the leader in enterprise Customer Experience Analytics announce the appointment of Ruth Peters as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ruth has rapidly risen through the ranks at UserReplay after joining as VP Marketing in March 2017 and then taking responsibility for Revenue and Operations from September 2017. Furthermore, the company announce that John Thompson, CEO of UserReplay since January 2013 will take on the role of Chairman of the Board.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/639949/Ruth_Peters_UR.jpg )



Ruth's appointment comes at a time when the company is experiencing strong growth in both its North American and European Markets. The accelerated growth in Europe was recently recognized by being named among the Top 100 of Britain's Fastest-Growing Businesses following a study jointly undertaken by SyndicateRoom and Beauhurst, published in December 2017.

The report features some of the most promising, and fast-growing companies today including the likes of Transferwise, Deliveroo and BrewDog. CEO Peters said, "It's fantastic to be featured in this list along-side some of Britain's most innovative and exciting scale-up businesses. It is a great sign of our continued growth and we are excited to drive this further forward over the next 12 months".

In her new role Ruth will continue to accelerate expansion with a proven history of building both profitable companies and world beating products. Transitioning CEO Thompson commented, "I have enjoyed leading UserReplay's exciting progress over the last 5 years and having worked with Ruth at both UserReplay and VYRE, I am convinced that she will build on the good work to date and bring User Replay even greater successes. In my new role as Chairman, I shall be maintaining an active interest in UserReplay and act as an enabler for Ruth and the rest of her excellent team."

Having served as founder and Sales and Marketing leader at Brand Asset Management pioneer VYRE, Peters brings a wealth of experience and ambition. "My passion for building innovative and targeted products that clients can't live without is boundless. The value that UserReplay delivers its clients by identifying lost revenue is unprecedented in our market and I look forward to working with existing and new clients to extend this value further".

About UserReplay

UserReplay's Customer Experience Software enables businesses to discover the truth about their customers' digital experience and discover lost revenue. It combines high fidelity session replay of customer journeys with sophisticated analytics and machine learning to identify customer struggles and monetize their impact. This helps customers improve conversion, resolve technical issues more quickly, recover lost customers and prevent fraud.

Aimed at medium to large enterprises with digital channels, UserReplay has the flexibility to be deployed as SaaS or installed on premise. Leading brands all over the world rely on UserReplay to improve the quality of the website experience for their customers and increase revenue from their digital channels. For more information, go to www.userreplay.com