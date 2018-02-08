ViiV Healthcare, the specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders, announced the start of a major study on Thursday. The company said the phase III study was designed to establish if adults with HIV-1 - with current virologic suppression on a tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF)-based regimen of at least three drugs - are able to maintain viral suppression upon switching to a two-drug regimen of dolutegravir (TIVICAY) and lamivudine (EPIVIR). ...

