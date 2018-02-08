Millennium & Copthorne has cut its dividend to preserve cash for investment after a year in which the hotel group struggled to adjust to travellers booking online and rising costs. The international hotel company cut its final dividend to 4.442p a share from 5.66p a year earlier to maintain and improve hotels. The reduction caused the annual payout to fall to 6.50p from 7.74p. Revenue for the year to 31 December rose 8.9% to £1.01bn, helped by currency gains and two new hotels, but the ...

