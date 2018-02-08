Moroccan upstream gas company Sound Energy apprised investors of its exploration plans for the current year on Thursday after having completed an aerial gradiometry programme. Sound was gearing up to explore three independent "high potential" targets as part of its three-well drilling programme in 2018. Work at the first well tapped for drilling, TE-9, will begin in July, with 25km of drilling to the North West of its TE-5 Horst asset aimed at targeting the "A" structure that had been estimated ...

