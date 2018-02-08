Department store group Debenhams will cut a quarter of store management roles as accelerates its restructuring plans amid the highly challenging UK retail market. Chief executive Sergio Bucher, who was poached from Amazon just over a year ago, last month warned that profits for 2018 would be lower than hoped due to tough festive trading and expectations of a likely continuation of the competitive and volatile retail market in the second half of the year. The company said a shake-up of the store ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...