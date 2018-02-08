sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,26 Euro		-0,014
-4,94 %
WKN: A0EASE ISIN: GB00B01JLR99 Ticker-Symbol: GXG 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANOCO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NANOCO GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,377
0,407
16:21
0,377
0,404
16:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NANOCO GROUP PLC
NANOCO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NANOCO GROUP PLC0,26-4,94 %