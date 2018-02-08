Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Emerging Europe Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

MILWAUKEE -- PPG Foundation Invests More Than $113,000 in 10 Milwaukee-Area Organizations Source: PPG

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Travelers Institute to Tackle Distracted Driving, Cybersecurity and Small Business Challenges in 2018 Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

LONDON -- Ethical Boardroom's Corporate Governance Awards 2018 Recognise Outstanding Companies in Europe Source: Ethical Boardroom

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX-Tec Award Launched Globally Source: CEMEX

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Grab Green Gets EPA Safer Choice Label for Stoneworks Laundry Detergent Pods Source: Grab Green

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Unveils MVP "Shop Earn" Personalized Monthly Rewards Source: Food Lion

DANBURY, Conn. -- Praxair Named to 2017 Newsweek Green Rankings Source: Praxair, Inc.

LONDON -- International SOS Foundation Opens Registration for the 2018 Global Duty of Care Summit Source: International SOS Foundation

PITTSBURGH -- PPG Foundation Invests $88,000 for National Science Education Initiatives in 2017 Source: PPG

PITTSBURGH -- PPG Foundation Invests $1.4 Million in Greater Pittsburgh Programs in 2017 Source: PPG

PITTSBURGH -- PPG Foundation Invests More Than $600,000 in Science and Engineering Programs at 11 Universities in 2017 Source: PPG

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Brown-Forman Earns Top Marks in 2018 Corporate Equality Index Source: Brown-Forman Corporation

DULUTH, Minn. -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities and the Northland Source: UnitedHealthcare

SAN FRANCISCO WASHINGTON -- U.S. Conference of Mayors, Wells Fargo Announce 2018 CommunityWINS Grant Program Source: Wells Fargo Company

