Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: HCA Healthcare's Quarterly Revenue Grew 8.6%; Initiated Dividend

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HCA. HCA Healthcare reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 30, 2018. The Hospital Operator outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, HCA Healthcare most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HCA

Earnings Highlights and Summary

HCA Healthcare's revenues in Q4 2017 totaled $11.56 billion, up 8.6% compared to $10.64 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in same facility equivalent admissions and an increase in same facility revenue per equivalent admission. HCA Healthcare's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $11.22 billion.

HCA Healthcare's revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017, totaled $43.61 billion compared to $41.49 billion for FY16.

For Q4 2017, net income attributable to HCA Healthcare totaled $474 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $920 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a non-cash increase in the Company's provision for income taxes of $0.83 per diluted share, related to the estimated impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on its deferred tax assets and liabilities.

During Q4 2017, HCA Healthcare recognized gains on sales of facilities of $0.04 per diluted share, and legal claim benefits of $ $0.46 per diluted share. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $0.01 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to a tax benefit of $0.09 per diluted share in Q4 2016 for excess tax benefits related to employee equity award settlements recorded as a component of the provision for income taxes. The Company's earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came in at $2.12 per share, which was ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $1.87 per share.

Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare was $2.22 billion, or $5.95 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $2.89 billion, or $7.30 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's FY17 results included a non-cash increase in the Company's provision for income taxes of $0.81 per diluted share, related to the estimated impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on HCA Healthcare's deferred tax assets and liabilities, additionally, they also include gains on sales of facilities of $0.01 per diluted share, and losses on retirement of debt of $0.06 per diluted share.

As of December 31, 2017, HCA Healthcare operated 179 hospitals and 120 freestanding surgery centers and numerous other healthcare facilities.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, HCA Healthcare's same facility equivalent admissions grew 2.3% to 810,171 on a y-o-y basis, while its Same facility revenue per equivalent admission advanced 3.5% to $13,777 on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Same facility admissions increased 1.4% to 476,571, while same facility emergency room visits advanced 3.4% to 2.11 million.

In the reported quarter, HCA Healthcare's same facility inpatient surgeries increased 0.6% to 135,807 on a y-o-y basis, while same facility outpatient surgeries edged up 0.8% to 241,446. HCA Healthcare's same facility operating expense per equivalent admission increased 3.3% on a y-o-y basis. During Q4 2017, the Company's salaries and benefits, supplies and other operating expenses totaled $9.21 billion, or 79.7% of revenues, compared to $8.45 billion, or 79.4% of revenues, in Q4 2016.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2017, HCA Healthcare's balance sheet reflected cash and cash equivalents of $732 million, total debt of $33.06 billion, and total assets of $36.59 billion. During Q4 2017, the Company's capital expenditures totaled $982 million, excluding acquisitions.

HCA Healthcare repurchased 7.2 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $576 million in Q4 2017 and had $1.802 billion remaining on its $2 billion October 2017 authorization as of December 31, 2017. Net cash provided by operating activities in Q4 2017 totaled $1.73 billion compared to $1.70 billion in Q4 2016.

HCA Healthcare announced a planned increase in its 3-year capital expenditures program to pursue growth opportunities in its existing markets. The updated capital investment program is expected to approximate $10.5 billion over the next three years, up from the previous 3-year spending of approximately $8.2 billion.

HCA Healthcare also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 30, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 01, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, HCA Healthcare's stock marginally declined 0.31%, ending the trading session at $98.40.

Volume traded for the day: 1.90 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 13.43%; previous three-month period - up 28.01%; past twelve-month period - up 19.14%; and year-to-date - up 12.02%

After yesterday's close, HCA Healthcare's market cap was at $36.46 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.57.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Hospitals industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors