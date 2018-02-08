Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Hawaiian Holdings' Q4 Top-Line Grew 8.5% Y-O-Y

Stock Monitor: SkyWest Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HA. The Company released its financial results on January 29, 2018, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Honolulu, Hawaii-based Company's total operating revenue grew 8.5% y-o-y, beating market forecasts. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Hawaiian Holdings. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SKYW

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Hawaiian Holdings most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HA

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, Hawaiian Holdings' total operating revenue grew to $686.55 million from $632.97 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total operating revenue numbers outshone market consensus estimates of $681.52 million. The Company's passenger revenue was $596.80 million for Q4 FY17, up 7.8% from the $553.65 million reported in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, other revenues were $89.75 million during the reported quarter, rising 13.1% from $79.33 million in the last year's same quarter.

The Company's net income came in at $172.13 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.94 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's adjusted net income came in at $57.45 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for Q4 FY17 versus $68.75 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16; outperforming market consensus estimates of $1.08 per diluted share.

Hawaiian Holdings' total operating revenues came in at $2.70 billion for the full year FY17, up 10% from $2.45 billion in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income was $301.13 million, or $5.64 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $280.06 million, or $5.19 per diluted share, in the previous year.

Operational Metrics

In the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Hawaiian Holdings' adjusted operating expenses came in at $462.41 million versus $412.10 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating income surged to $100.18 million from $15.92 million in the last year's corresponding quarter. Additionally, the Company generated $93.49 million of adjusted income before income taxes compared to $111.28 million in the same quarter of last year. Additionally, adjusted pre-tax margin came in at 13.6% for Q4 FY17 compared to 17.6% in Q4 FY16.

During the reported quarter, revenue passenger miles (RPM) were 4.12 billion miles, up 4.8% from 3.93 billion miles in Q4 FY16. Available seat miles (ASM) were 4.79 billion miles during Q4 FY17, rising 4.9% from 4.57 billion miles in Q4 FY16. Passenger load factor was 86.0% during Q4 FY17 compared to 86.1% in Q4 FY16. Revenue passengers flown was 2.91 million during Q4 FY17 compared to 2.73 million in the last year's same quarter. Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) increased 2.7% to ¢12.46 y-o-y in Q4 FY17. Furthermore, total revenue per RPM was ¢14.49 in Q4 FY17 compared to ¢14.09 in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

As on December 31, 2017, Hawaiian Holdings' unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments balance was $460 million. The Company's outstanding debt and capital lease obligations were $570.67 million. Furthermore, the Company's leverage ratio was 2.0x as on December 31, 2017.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In a separate press release on February 01, 2018, Hawaiian Holdings' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, to be paid on February 28, 2018, to all shareholders of record as of February 14, 2018.

In FY17, the Company repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares of its common stock for approximately $100 million. Furthermore, the Company announced a new $100 million stock repurchase program in effect through December 31, 2019.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Hawaiian Holdings' stock climbed 4.73%, ending the trading session at $37.65.

Volume traded for the day: 1.08 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 12.39%

After yesterday's close, Hawaiian Holdings' market cap was at $2.06 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 5.49.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Regional Airlines industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors