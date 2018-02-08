VistaJet Ltd: VistaJet Presents Exceptional Travel Experiences for The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller

LONDON, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global private aviation company, showcases today three exclusive experiences to enrich the exhibitions and global tour of The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller, the most valuable auction of a private collection entirely dedicated to raising funds for philanthropic causes.

Following the unveiling of early highlights in Hong Kong last November, the global public tour will move to London (February 21 - March 8), Paris (March 16 - 21), Beijing (April 6 - 7), Los Angeles (April 6 - 12) and Shanghai (April 10 - 11), ahead of the final exhibition in New York at Christie's Rockefeller Center from April 28 until the sale on May 7 - 11. With each stop on the pre-sale tour, additional works of art and objects will be revealed.

With 80% of customers regularly investing in art, VistaJet flies some of the world's most prominent collectors. Art has always integrated organically into the brand and as the company continuously strives to provide exceptional and curated experiences for members, anytime and anywhere, VistaJet's three fully customizable The Art of Flying Experiences* will offer exclusive previews, private dinners, lectures and talks, enriching their engagement with the Rockefeller pieces.

The World of Art Experience will offer customers the opportunity to travel to all of The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller exhibitions on-board VistaJet for a private tour of the emblematic collection at each location. By booking this multi-leg journey, VistaJet will transport clients and their art at no additional cost on flights anytime, anywhere** and the experience will also include a year-long membership*** to The Cultivist, the global arts club.

The Direct Experience will offer any guest flying with VistaJet to any of The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller exhibitions in London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Los Angeles or New York, an invitation to receive a complimentary membership to VistaJet Direct worth $10,000. The Direct membership gives clients access to available VistaJet private flights at special rates from any mobile device, through the world's first end-to-end business jet app.

The third exclusive opportunity, The Rockefeller Experience, will allow up to 10 guests traveling with VistaJet on one of its iconic silver and red jets to New York, a rare opportunity for a behind the scenes private discovery tour of Kykuit, the historical National Trust landmark of the Rockefeller Estate in Pocantico Hills, before enjoying a Rockefeller-inspired multi-taste feast at an exclusive Upstate New York venue. Guests will then be invited for a personal tour of The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller exhibition in New York, and to view the live auction at Christie's New York with leading art experts.

"The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller is a unique collection of the finest works of art and objects," said Nina Flohr of VistaJet. "The fact that 100% of the proceeds from the auction of the collection will be donated to charities worldwide is a remarkable philanthropic effort. We fully support the Rockefellers' commitment to giving back, and our sponsorship is VistaJet's way to facilitate and contribute to the exhibitions, auctions, and ultimately, the Rockefeller family's charitable mission. We are very proud to support their initiative as the key global partner."

The global nature of the auction and exhibitions aligns seamlessly with the VistaJet brand and its global reach. With a fleet of over 70 super-mid and long range identically designed aircraft, VistaJet guarantees availability within 24 hours to its customers, no matter where in the world they are based. The sponsorship of such a landmark collection is a way for VistaJet to support not only the arts, but David and Peggy Rockefeller's philanthropic endeavours.

Sales of The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller will be conducted in keeping with David Rockefeller's pledge to direct the majority of his wealth to philanthropy. All the Estate proceeds will be donated to charities, directly benefiting the philanthropic missions that have been maintained by the family for decades.

Find more info on how to enjoy The Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller with VistaJet at VistaJet.com/TheArtOfFlying (https://www.vistajet.com/theartofflying)

* Price on request - dependent on origin location, availability, cabin size, airport and slot restrictions..

** Insurance and transportation terms and conditions apply.

*** Membership to The Cultivist upon application.

VistaJet Press Contacts:

Global and EMERI: Jennifer Farquhar | M: +44 7834 335505 | jennifer.farquhar@vistajet.com (mailto:jennifer.tyler@vistajet.com)

APAC: Amy Yang | M: +852 9080 3985 | amy.yang@vistajet.com (mailto:amy.yang@vistajet.com)

USA: Michael Salamanca | M: +1 917 755 3734 | michael.salamanca@vistajet.com (mailto:michael.salamanca@vistajet.com)



About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global aviation company. On its fleet of silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries worldwide. Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers pay only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet's signature Program service offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anywhere and at any time.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com (http://www.vistajet.com/)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23769297-bca1-4a67-a687-3d839dcb602a (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23769297-bca1-4a67-a687-3d839dcb602a)

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17a32814-f7d0-4bff-879f-7654a5747449 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17a32814-f7d0-4bff-879f-7654a5747449)