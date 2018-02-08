

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $414.92 million, or $0.48 per share. This was up from $339.22 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 58.3% to $405.63 million. This was up from $256.28 million last year.



KKR & Co. L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $414.92 Mln. vs. $339.22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $405.63 Mln vs. $256.28 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 58.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX