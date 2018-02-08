Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Illumina's Quarterly Revenue Surged 26%; Non-GAAP EPS Soared 69.4%

Stock Monitor: Keryx Biopharma Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter fiscal 2017, Illumina's revenue surged 26% to $778 million compared to $619 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $753.3 million.

For full year (FY) 2017, Illumina's revenue totaled $2.75 billion, reflecting a 15% increase compared to revenue of $2.40 billion in FY16.

Illumina's gross margin in Q4 2017 was 69.7% compared to 67.7% in Q4 2016. Excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, the Company's non-GAAP gross margin was 70.9% for the reported quarter versus 69.5% in the prior year's comparable period.

During Q4 2017, Illumina's Research and development (R&D) expenses were $137 million compared to $130 million in Q4 2016. Excluding restructuring charges, the Company's non-GAAP R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue were 17.4% compared to 21.0% in the prior year's same period.

For Q4 2017, Illumina's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses came in at $175 million versus $146 million in Q4 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company's SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were 22.1% in the reported quarter compared to 23.4% in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

During Q4 2017, GAAP net income attributable to Illumina's stockholders was $68 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $124 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included provisional estimate of the one-time transition tax as a result of US tax reform. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina's stockholders for the reported quarter was $212 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $126 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the year earlier same quarter. The Company's earnings surpassed Wall Street's estimates of $1.22 per share.

For FY17, GAAP net income attributable to Illumina's stockholders totaled $726 million, or $4.92 per diluted share, compared to $463 million, or $3.07 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to stockholders was $591 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared to $503 million, or $3.33 per diluted share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Illumina's cash flow from operations totaled $294 million compared to $262 million in Q4 2016. The Company's free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) for the reported quarter came in at $218 million versus $180 million in the year earlier comparable quarter. In Q4 2017, Illumina repurchased $75 million of common stock under its share repurchase program.

Illumina's depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $40 million and capital expenditures for free cash flow purposes were $76 million during Q4 2017. At the close of the quarter on December 31, 2017, the Company held $2.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments compared to $1.6 billion as of January 01, 2017.

Outlook

For fiscal 2018, Illumina is projecting revenue growth in the range of 13% to 14%. The Company is estimating GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to Illumina's stockholders of $4.14 to $4.24 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to Illumina's stockholders of $4.50 to $4.60.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Illumina's stock slightly climbed 0.18%, ending the trading session at $221.20.

Volume traded for the day: 1.10 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 869.36 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.74%; previous six-month period - up 11.94%; past twelve-month period - up 35.83%; and year-to-date - up 1.24%

After yesterday's close, Illumina's market cap was at $33.78 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 44.89.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

