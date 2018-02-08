

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $141.41 million, or $0.19 per share. This was up from $77.73 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $731.56 million. This was up from $717.21 million last year.



Twitter, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $141.41 Mln. vs. $77.73 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 81.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.19 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 72.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q4): $731.56 Mln vs. $717.21 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%



